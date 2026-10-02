Wisconsin Automotive Group Marks 60 Years with Major Milwaukee Expansion

As Van Horn Automotive Group marks its 60th anniversary, the employee-owned dealership group is celebrating a legacy of growth, innovation, and community impact across Wisconsin. What began in 1966 as a single Chevrolet dealership in Plymouth has expanded to 18 dealerships statewide, including recent investments in the Milwaukee market with a new Honda dealership and the acquisition of a neighboring Kia dealership in Glendale. As Wisconsin's only employee-owned automotive group, Van Horn continues to prioritize exceptional customer service, offering perks such as free oil changes for as long as customers own their vehicles.

Throughout October, Van Horn Kia of Glendale will also donate $100 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee for every vehicle sold. Learn more about Van Horn's 60-year journey at Van Horn Automotive Group, or visit Kia Dealership in Glendale WI | Serving Glendale and Fox Point | Van Horn Kia of Glendale.