Wisconsin Area Music Industry: MUSIC6S

Music6s (M6S) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that provides the beneficial and restorative aspects of music education and performance at no cost to men and women living with the challenges of Post Traumatic Stress and other mental wounds resulting from their service to the community. Active-duty military and veterans as well as first responders are invited to join the ten-lesson program. Technology driven, Music6s instructors meet people right where they are on their journey toward recovery by providing live video online music lessons in home at work or even while traveling. Additionally, in-person lessons are offered where chapters have been established.

Join Music6s at The Cue Club of Wisconsin located at: 2454 N Grandview Blvd.; Waukesha this Saturday Feb. 1st at 7:15pm. Only $10 at the door. For more information visit: Music6s!

