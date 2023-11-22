Winter Skincare Routine: 5 Things you Need to do Right Now!

The change in weather also calls for a change in your skincare routine! Debie Hagie from Merle Norman has 5 steps for your skincare routine so you can protect your skin from the cold winter months!

1. It is time for a thicker moisturizer. When it is cold enough to turn on the heat, you can bet that the air in your home and office is going to be drier. Switching to a thicker moisturizer will keep the natural moisture in your skin and protect it from the drying environment. Look for a moisturizer that is designed to protect the skin barrier. This is important because when your skin barrier becomes weakened, you can experience dryness, irritation, and eczema. Aqua Bliss is a plant-based moisturizer with healing ingredients to repair the moisture barrier. At night, buttery Anti-Aging Night Complex is a must.

2. Add a moisturizing mask to your routine. Moisture Rich Facial Treatment is like a multi-vitamin for your skin. It is packed with vitamins A, B, C, D and E as well as drenching your skin in much needed humectants and moisture.

3. Trade in your foaming cleanser for a creamy cleanser. Merle Norman was so wise 90 years ago when she formulated Cleansing Cream. It’s rich, creamy texture will break down makeup, leaving your skin soft and supple.

4. Don’t forget about your body. Your face isn’t the only thing that needs TLC in the winter. Anti-Aging Body Lotion offers 30 hour moisturization as well as great firming ingredients such as Green Coffee and innovative peptides.

5. Add a dry oil serum to your routine. Serums offer a higher concentration of active ingredients. Natural emollients and peptides restore the moisture barrier and provide anti-inflammatory properties.

