Winter Roads Ahead: Is Your Car Ready for What’s Coming?

Wisconsin winter driving starts with preparation before you ever leave the driveway. A few simple checks can help get your vehicle ready, including tire pressure and tread, battery condition, antifreeze, washer fluid, brakes, lights and wipers.

Don’t forget the trunk! A winter emergency kit should include basics like jumper cables, a blanket, flashlight, phone charger, small shovel, first-aid supplies and warm clothing.

Once snow and ice arrive, slow down early, increase following distance and avoid sudden braking, steering or acceleration. If you become stranded, stay with your vehicle when possible and make sure the exhaust pipe remains clear of snow.