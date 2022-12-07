Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Winter and New Year's Eve Fashion

The Flannel Fox
The Flannel Fox of Wauwatosa Village joins us to share winter and New Year's Eve fashion along with winter accessories. They have the perfect men's and women's looks that would be great for gifting. Don't miss the holiday train and tree lighting in Wauwatosa Village on Friday, December 9. Be sure to stop by The Flannel Fox to see Santa at their store at 6:15pm! They will also have a booth in the park where they will be selling winter accessories. Don't forget to check them out on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website at www.flannelfoxtosa for specials in December.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-07 12:31:30-05

The Flannel Fox of Wauwatosa Village joins us to share winter and New Year's Eve fashion along with winter accessories. They have the perfect men's and women's looks that would be great for gifting. Don't miss the holiday train and tree lighting in Wauwatosa Village on Friday, December 9. Be sure to stop by The Flannel Fox to see Santa at their store at 6:15pm! They will also have a booth in the park where they will be selling winter accessories.

Don't forget to check them out on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website at www.flannelfoxtosa for specials in December.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes