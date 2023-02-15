Sarah Smith, owner and pastry chef at The Pink Apron, and Frank Lasusa, owner of Corvina Wine Company in West Allis, are here today to talk about the upcoming event Wines Around the World this Saturday, Feb. 18th. Learn about the different major grape growing regions in the world without having to leave Milwaukee. Come out and drink wine, get a charcuterie board from Beautiful Board by Kali, have the best barbecue in town by Sweet Smoke barbecue, try sweets from The Pink Apron and Tabal Chocolate. There will also be raffle prizes ranging from two $300.00 gift certificates for in-home wine tastings from PRP Wines, a gift certificate from Nail Bar Milwaukee and stunning homemade wood products from Hiawatha WoodWorks. Buy tickets using Morning Blend discount code BLEND15 at checkout for 15% off. This code expires at midnight (Feb. 15) so act now! Buy tickets at Shepherd Tickets. For more information, visit online at Shepherd Express.