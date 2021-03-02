Menu

Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Wine For Normal People

Help For Selecting A Wine
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 11:22:59-05

Podcaster and author of Wine for Normal People, Elizabeth Schneider, join us today. She takes the intimidation out of selecting a bottle, teaching people without prior wine knowledge the fundamentals in an easy to grasp way (no French degree required).

A top podcast with over 7 million unique downloads, the show is easily within the top five percent of all podcasts produced in the United States.

Wine for Normal People ideas include:

  • 12+ foods that inspire love and passion, and the wines to match
  • Why pairing wine with chocolate is almost always a mistake
  • How to figure out your palate and find a wine that suits it
  • 3 things look for in bottles under $10
  • Key concepts for evaluating and discussing wine
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019