Wine and Whiskey Tasting Fundraiser

To Support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee County
Posted at 10:20 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 11:20:39-04

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a fantastic organization that helps children needing a mentor. Many people are looking to help, but they don’t know where to start. The wine and whiskey tasting is a fun way that you can support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ozaukee County! Board Member Kristin Schlingman is here to share more about the delicious event.

The wine and whiskey tasting event in Downtown Cedarburg will be held August 21 from 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. It’s just $20 per ticket, and limited spots are available. To learn more about the event, or becoming a mentor, visit BBBSOZ.org.

