Window Treatments to Buzz About!

Bumble Bee Blinds is your one-stop shop for custom window treatments. They offer a comprehensive suite of services encompassing design, consultation, and installation of tailor-made window treatments.

They work with home and business owners who need window treatments that address their unique functional needs and deliver beautiful solutions to make the process easy. Make sure to keep an eye out for them at the Whitefish Bay 4th of July parade!

Interested in booking an appointment? Call: 414-209-9600 and mention "The Morning Blend" to receive a 10% discount! You can also visit Bumblebeeblinds and click “Schedule Design Consultation”.