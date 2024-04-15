Watch Now
Win Tim McGraw Concert Tickets!

Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 11:50:05-04

Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce are playing the Fiserv Forum on Friday Night, 4/19. Go to tmj4.com/TimMcGraw to enter to win a special Tim McGraw VIP package for Friday's concert which includes:

  • Great seats to the show
  • Invitation to the pre-show McGraw VIP lounge including:
    • Appetizers and cash bar
    • Photo booth opportunity (does not include artist)
    • A special TIm McGraw gift and laminate
  • Access to the Carly Pearce VIP Experience including:
    • A performance and Q&A with Carly Pearce
    • Autographed Carly Pearce poster
    • A gift item and laminate
  • Photo opportunity in from of the VIP backdrop to celebrate your night (does not include artist.)
  • Dedicated VIP entrance and on-site VIP team

Value of prize: $1,069.00 Enter at TMJ4.com/TimMcGraw by Wednesday morning at 7:59am. Winner will be drawn on Wednesday for concert on Friday.
You can also purchase tickets at TicketMaster.com.

