Wildlife Baby Shower

Wisconsin Humane Society
The Wisconsin Humane Society Wildlife Rehabilitation Center cares for over 5,000 sick, injured, or orphaned wild animals of nearly 150 different species every year – and baby season is on the way for Wisconsin wildlife! The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is holding a virtual baby shower to gather supplies for those animals who are need. To participate visit the Wisconsin Humane Society website, click the link on their homepage and choose from a list of items the team needs the most.

For more information visit https://www.wihumane.org/

