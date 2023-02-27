Watch Now
Why Your Skin Needs Vitamin C Products

Merle Norman
Vicki Bressler from Merle Norman is here today to tell us about the benefits of adding Vitamin C products to your skincare routine. Benefits of Vitamin C include promoting collagen production, protecting against sun damage and it is recognized as one of the best ingredients on the market for pro-aging support. Merle Norman offers a complete Vitamin C system, called Brilliant C, which contains their exclusive Bright +Complex formula. This blend of Vitamin C, Green Tea Extract and Licorice Root, is proven to brighten the skin and reduce dark spots. The Brilliant C system includes a cleanser, toner, serum, eye cream and moisturizer. For more information, visit online at Merle Norman.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 11:09:17-05

