Why Your Skin Needs Vitamin C Products

Vicki Bressler from Merle Norman is here today to tell us about the benefits of adding Vitamin C products to your skincare routine. Benefits of Vitamin C include promoting collagen production, protecting against sun damage and it is recognized as one of the best ingredients on the market for pro-aging support. Merle Norman offers a complete Vitamin C system, called Brilliant C, which contains their exclusive Bright +Complex formula. This blend of Vitamin C, Green Tea Extract and Licorice Root, is proven to brighten the skin and reduce dark spots. The Brilliant C system includes a cleanser, toner, serum, eye cream and moisturizer. For more information, visit online at Merle Norman.