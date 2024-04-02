Why You Should Write Your Own Story

What if one simple habit was the key to living with more confidence and clarity, to finding a deeper understanding of yourself and your life? According to author, ghost writer & writing coach, Allison Fallon, the act of writing your personal stories, with yourself as the hero, can help you discover that you have been remarkable all along.

In Write Your Story: A Simple Formula to Understand Yourself, Your Story and Your Purpose in the World (StoryBrand Books, May 7, 2024), Fallon guides the reader through an 8-step framework that anyone can use to tell a more interesting story and begin to make meaning. Fallon invites her readers to make the courageous step to write their story. When people believe that they are the authors of their stories, it gives them the personal responsibility to decide how stories finish.

Throughout the book, Fallon shares her own personal transformation and the power of writing her own stories. After leaving a toxic marriage, unsure how she would pay her mortgage she felt a pull to a local coffee shop where she began to write her story. “When I was writing the story of my divorce, I started by asking questions like ‘why is this happening to me?’” she writes. “That’s fine. That’s where I needed to begin. Over time, however, I upgraded my questions. I started asking ‘what does this make possible?’ And ‘How could I see myself as an empowered hero of the story?’ When I did that, my life began to change.”

