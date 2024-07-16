Why You Should Use a Professional to Sell Your Home

Missy Buttrum founded Homewire Realty in 2013 with a mission to help others that share their entrepreneurial spirit and passion for real estate. Since it’s start, it has developed into many levels of real estate, such as investors, buyers, sellers, foreclosures, and short sales. By 2021, it has grown to 25 agents. Missy is actively involved in supporting not only the brokerage, but several investment companies and rehab projects.

Missy joins the show today to talk about new rules from the National Association of Realtor's and why using a professional to sell your home can lead to many benefits for the seller.

For more information on buying, selling or building homes with Homewire, give Missy a call at 262-227-7064 or email her at missy@homewire.com. You can also visit their website at www.homewire.com.