Why You Should Consider A Destination Wedding

Take the stress away of planning a wedding by considering a destination wedding. Travel Expert and owner and founder of Island Getaways, Nancy Finn explains how her team coordinates all the details so you don't have to!

Island Getaways is hosting a Caribbean Night to review the various Sandals & Beaches resorts! RSVP by emailing info@myislandgetaways.com or call 262-781-1748.

You can also find Nancy and her team this weekend at the Wonderful World of Weddings Show, Booth 455!

For more information, visit myislandgetaways.com