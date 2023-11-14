Why You Should Buy a Home Now!

Now may seem like a bad time to be buying a home; with winter on its way and growing interest rates, it can feel intimidating. Missy Buttrum from Homewire Reality wants to share why now is actually perfect!

People fear interest rates being so high, but Missy shares that they aren't going to be going back down to the 3% they were at a few years ago. The average for the last 50 years is 7%, so being scared of interest rates is going to keep you from getting a good home at a good time. By buying now instead of waiting, you won't have to deal with the craze that comes with the boom.

If you find your perfect home now, go for it! Refinancing is always an option, and Homewire Realty would love to help you navigate the market. For more information go to homewire.com, or call (262) 227-7064.