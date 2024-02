Adam Albrecht is the founder and CEO of an advertising and ideas agency in Milwaukee. He's also a blogger and author of the book What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say? Adam joins us live in studio today to discuss what it means to be an imperfectionist and the benefits.

You can follow Adam at AdamAlbrecht.blog where he shares ideas on self-improvement, creativity and entrepreneurship. Go to Amazon to find his book, What Does Your Fortune Cookie Say?