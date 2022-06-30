Watch Now
Why You Need To Sell Your Home Now

HomeWire & Team Bliss
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 11:32:13-04

Technology makes the real estate industry progressively more competitive. Real estate professionals need better tools, more knowledge, and greater collaboration to thrive in this increasingly dynamic marketplace. Missy Buttrum, owner and real estate broker of HomeWire & Team Bliss, joins us to discuss the current market status and why you should sell now.

Whether selling or buying, today's market needs someone to help navigate. HomeWire & Team Bliss offer a free market analysis and several options to their home sellers. Reach out to Miss Buttrum at 262-227-7064 or missy@homewire.com. For more information, please visit HOMEWIRE.COM

