Why You Need An Estate Plan!

You don't need a large estate to have an estate plan. Estate planning is often the most overlooked element of financial wellness.

October is National Estate Planning Awareness month.

Having the correct estate planning designations and beneficiaries named can save you time & money and sometimes change a life. This can keep you out of probate, allow you to pay less taxes and protect your assets from creditors. That is... unless you make a critical mistake. This beneficiary checklist will help you avoid it! Today, Al Spiegel, from Mclario, Helm, Bertling & Spiegel joins us to walk us through why estate planning is so vital. They also offer complimentary estate planning beneficiary check-ups.

