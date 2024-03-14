Why You Need a Good Serum In Your Skincare Routine

Anti-Aging Complex Serum is the newest addition to Merle Norman's Anti-Aging Complex product line. It is clinically proven to improve skin tone, radiance and firmness in as little as one month. And at 2 months, it’s shown to improve skin elasticity and hydration while visibly diminishing forehead fine lines and wrinkles.

This game changing serum contains Niacinamide, a complex of Vitamin B3, that is known as a skin restoring ingredient that counteracts the effects of the environment and sun on the skin.

You will also benefit from an ingredient that is derived from deep sea algae, which shows improvement in skin elasticity and firmness.

It will also help to reduce vertical lines (the 11’s and marionette lines!) after 6 weeks of use.

This serum can be added to any routine under your moisturizer. If you use other serums, such as hyaluronic acid or retinol, it can be applied after those serums.

You will love the silky feel and how radiant the skin immediately looks.

