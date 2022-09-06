Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Why You Might Want to Put Your Money in a Storage Facility

Centrust Bank
Between high inflation, rising interest rates, recession fears and an uncertain stock market, investors have plenty to worry about in 2022. We are already seeing a housing correction in some areas of the country, and in some circles the pundits are raising housing bubble concerns. However, whether it is a downturn or not, historically those looking to invest do look at real estate investments as part of their strategy to build wealth. We have questions! So we are excited to have Matt Tilton, President and Chief Lending Officer of Centrust Bank. They are known for their expertise and close relationships with its commercial clients. You can reach out to them directly at CentrustBank.com. You can also read more in the Small Business publication, Insider 94.
Posted at 11:08 AM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:08:55-04

Between high inflation, rising interest rates, recession fears and an uncertain stock market, investors have plenty to worry about in 2022. We are already seeing a housing correction in some areas of the country, and in some circles the pundits are raising housing bubble concerns. However, whether it is a downturn or not, historically those looking to invest do look at real estate investments as part of their strategy to build wealth. We have questions! So we are excited to have Matt Tilton, President and Chief Lending Officer of Centrust Bank. They are known for their expertise and close relationships with its commercial clients.

You can reach out to them directly at CentrustBank.com. You can also read more in the Small Business publication, Insider 94.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes