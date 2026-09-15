Why You Feel Stuck: The Childhood Patterns That May Still Be Running Your Life

Many of the thoughts, behaviors, and relationship patterns we experience as adults can often be traced back to our earliest life experiences. Author, speaker, and mentor Janae’ Shields says people frequently repeat unhealthy cycles not because they are beneficial, but because they are familiar. In her book Overcoming Rejection, Shields explores how rejection wounds, fear, insecurity, and attachment struggles can quietly influence the way we view ourselves, trust others, handle conflict, and experience love. Through personal stories, faith-based insight, and practical healing exercises, she encourages readers to uncover the hidden roots of emotional patterns and embrace lasting transformation. Learn why healing begins with awareness and how breaking old cycles can lead to healthier relationships and personal growth.

Learn more at Healed & Restored Movement