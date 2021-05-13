Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Why You Can't Find the Perfect Partner

Dating Advice From an Unlikely Source
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 11:20:50-04

Meet the author of this book: Dating Sucks But You Don’t: The Modern Guy’s Guide to Confidence, Romantic Connection, and Finding the Perfect Partner

Connell Barrett's wife left him after 9 weeks of marriage. Her actions set off a journey lasting five years where Barrett was determined to master the the male-female connection. He began coaching men in 2013 and founded Dating Transformation in 2017, helping thousands around the world love themselves and find the loves of their lives. He joins us today with dating advice including the one big mistake men make.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019