Why You Can't Find the Perfect Partner

Meet the author of this book: Dating Sucks But You Don’t: The Modern Guy’s Guide to Confidence, Romantic Connection, and Finding the Perfect Partner

Connell Barrett's wife left him after 9 weeks of marriage. Her actions set off a journey lasting five years where Barrett was determined to master the the male-female connection. He began coaching men in 2013 and founded Dating Transformation in 2017, helping thousands around the world love themselves and find the loves of their lives. He joins us today with dating advice including the one big mistake men make.

