Paul Post, owner of Mathnasium of Oak Creek, and his fifth grade daughter, Riley, join us today to explain why we celebrate Pi Day and what makes the number so special. With the challenges for students in the classroom continuing to grow, keeping children engaged and interested in math is more important than ever. Pi Day is celebrated by math fans worldwide on March 14. Mathnasium of Oak Creek wants to provide viewers with some practical ways to make math more fun, relatable and enjoyable. Check with your nearest Mathnasium for the specific times of their Pi Day event today. All centers are hosting fun events open to the public. For more information, visit online at Mathnasium.