Why there is no such thing as 'just a dog'

Carmen Leal, author of the book "I Chose You, Imperfectly Perfect Rescue Dogs and Their Humans", is back again accompanied by her rescue dog Coconut! Her book is a collection of uplifting glimpses into the lives of ordinary-turned-extraordinary dogs and the people who love them is a tail-wagging good read.

Thanks to the rescue dog who saved her life after a traumatic brain injury, Carmen went from saying she'd never have a dog to becoming an advocate for man's best friend. Carmen has volunteered at the local rescue shelter by writing bios and social media posts, applying for grants, and helping to save and re-home over 6,500 dogs from a high-kill shelter. This endearing anthology includes stories that celebrate the bond between canines and humans

Today Carmen gives insight on some of her favorite stories from her book.

The Pet Project focuses on pets in need of adoption from local Southeastern Wisconsin shelters. Each week The Morning Blend showcases a pet in need of a home.

The Pet Project is proudly sponsored by Fleet Farm.

Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm.