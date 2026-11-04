Why the Holiday Table is the Perfect Place to State Estate Planning

Thanksgiving often brings families together around one table, making it an ideal time to discuss important topics that are easy to put off, including estate planning. Kirsten Hildebrand and Matthew Kaplan of Hildebrand Law Firm explain how families can start meaningful conversations about wills, powers of attorney, and future care wishes without creating tension or discomfort. They’ll share practical tips for approaching the discussion, the essential legal documents every adult should have, and what can happen in Wisconsin when no estate plan is in place. From helping aging parents prepare for the future to encouraging adult children to put their own plans in order, a simple conversation today can help prevent confusion and stress later.

Learn how Hildebrand Law Firm helps families turn important discussions into action and provides guidance every step of the way. Visit Wisconsin Estate Planning & Elder Law Attorneys | Hildebrand or call(414) 409-7122 to schedule a consultation or register for an upcoming workshop.