Why Supporting Local Business is Important

Be Green Pro is redefining professional lawn and landscaping with innovative and sustainable products and services that connect people with nature and each other. Naturally, Founder and CEO Patti Beres thinks earth day should be every day! To give tribute to Earth Week she has decided to dedicate time to providing insight on some meaningful actions people can take that collectively make a big difference in keeping our planet beautiful, healthy and green. Be Green Pro kicked off earth week with a park clean up event on Saturday and they joined us on Monday to talk about the importance of Trees and on Wednesday to talk about plastic reduction.

Viewers who are new to Be Green Pro can get $50 off your first service if you mention The Morning Blend. In addition, if you refer Be Green Pro to a new customer, you'll BOTH receive $50 off your next service. For more information visit begreen.pro.

