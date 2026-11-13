Why Stronger Communities Could Be the Secret to Better Leadership

Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures and New York Times bestselling author, is sharing a leadership philosophy he calls “community ship.” Drawing on 35 years of building a global travel company, he explains how creating strong, connected communities can help organizations thrive beyond any one leader. His upcoming book, Community ship: Lessons from the Universe and the Business of Everyone, explores how these principles can benefit everyone from employees beginning their careers to experienced managers and founders. The segment is brought to you by G Adventures.