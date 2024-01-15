Why Small Businesses Should Support Giving Back

As we remember the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. today, millions of people throughout the Unites States take time reflect on his contributions to make our country a better place and many of us are doing that by dedicating today as a day of community service. One of the very best examples and actions you can do for your small business is to understand and actively pursue community service in your community. It feels great and it’s great for your business too! Community service and giving back are what we are most passionate about! Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, is back to chat about giving back to your community if you are a small business owner.

Visit VertzMarketing.com if you want more help growing your small business.

262-910-4125

Offices in Mequon and Downtown Milwaukee