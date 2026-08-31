Why September Might Be the Perfect Time for a Fresh Start

Forget waiting until January. Best-selling author Emily Lampkin believes September offers the perfect opportunity for a personal reset. Drawing from her book, Duct Tape and White Lies: A Woman's Practical Guide to Real-Life Success, Lampkin shares practical strategies for setting meaningful goals, building confidence and taking action now instead of waiting for the "right" moment. She explains why so many people delay change and offers simple steps to create momentum both personally and professionally. If you're looking to finish the year strong, this conversation provides inspiration and realistic tools to help you move forward today. Duct Tape and White Lies: A Woman’s Practical Guide to Real-Life Success [amazon.com]