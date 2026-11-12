Why Science Matters: The Medical Breakthroughs Patients Are Waiting For

Scientific discoveries can lead to treatments that change lives, but what happens when progress slows? A new Harris Poll of more than 700 doctors, scientists, graduate students and educators is examining concerns about the future of medical innovation.

Dr. Yasmean Wahdan, Senior Vice President and Head of Medical Affairs at Bayer, joins Morning Blend to discuss what those concerns could mean for patients and families. She’ll also highlight Bayer’s Science Delivers initiative, which explores how scientific discoveries translate into advances that shape healthcare and everyday life.

The conversation also focuses on building public trust in science and why continued research remains essential to developing future treatments and medical breakthroughs.

Learn more about science and innovation at Bayer.