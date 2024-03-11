Why Scheduling That Colonoscopy Can Save Your Life!

Did you know that March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month? Getting a colonoscopy is the gold standard in preventing and detecting colon cancer, as your doctor is able to get a first-hand look inside your colon and rectum.

GI Associates is the largest independent gastroenterology practice in Wisconsin. They are home to 33 gastroenterologists, 25 advanced practice providers and an incredible team dedicated to work together to offer personalized care to patients of all ages – pediatric through adult. GI Associates’ 8 ambulatory surgery centers provide access to the most cost-effective colonoscopy procedures in southeast Wisconsin. They have clinics and ASCs from Wauwatosa to Oconomowoc and Milwaukee to Kenosha, including Mukwonago. Gastroenterologist Adam Van Huis joins us from GI Associates to talk about some of the risks of Colon Cancer and why getting a colonoscopy can save your life!

To schedule a screening colonoscopy with GI Associates, just call (414) 454-0600.

