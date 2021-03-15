Menu

Why Reviews Are So Important For Your Business

Small Business Monday with Vertz Marketing
Posted at 11:06 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 12:06:27-04

With spring in the air and a sense of optimism that COVID may be behind us soon, a lot of people are going online to research products and local stores before deciding what to shop for or what store to visit. One of the first things many of us will see is the reviews on a product or a particular store. If you have a lot of bad reviews, this can be a big turn-off and if you have very few reviews, people will wonder if your product or business is any good. Tim Vertz President of Vertz Marketing is here to share why reviews are so important for your business.

Vertz is here to help you! Visit VertzMarketing.com for all of the details and get expert answers to your questions. We’re all in this together and Vertz wants to make sure your small business makes it through this difficult time.

