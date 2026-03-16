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Why Online Reviews Are Very Important for Your Business!

Vertz Marketing
Why Online Reviews Are Very Important for Your Business!
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As the weather will hopefully be getting warmer soon, a lot of people are going online to research new products and local stores before deciding what to shop for or what store to visit. One of the first things many of us will see is the reviews on a product or a particular store. If you have a lot of bad reviews, this can be a big turn-off and if you have very few reviews, people will wonder if your product or business is any good. Tim Vertz of Vertz Marketing explains why reviews are so important for your business.
1. Reviews Build Credibility
2. Reviews help your Google Rankins and AI Rankings
3.Asking for Reviews is a Great Way to Bond with Customers & Get Great Feedback.
Vertz Marketing Checkup
262-910-4125
Offices in Mequon and Downtown Milwaukee
Visit https://vertzmarketing.com/ for more information!

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