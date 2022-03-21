Watch
Why Online Reviews Are Important For A Business

with Vertz Marketing
Posted at 10:38 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 11:38:46-04

Tim Vertz, the President of Vertz Marketing joins us to talk about online reviews for businesses.
If you are a consumer you probably search for reviews on products and services. If you are a businesses you need to make sure you have good reviews and make sure you have more than 1 or 2. Reviews building credibility and it is a great way to bond with customers.
