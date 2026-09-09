Why Milwaukee Is One of America's Toughest Cities for Asthma Sufferers

As September Asthma Peak begins, Milwaukee has been identified as one of the nation's most challenging places to live with asthma. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America's 2026 Asthma Capitals Report, factors such as asthma prevalence, emergency room visits, asthma-related deaths, air quality, and access to health care continue to impact residents across the region.

Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of AAFA, joins us to discuss why asthma attacks tend to surge during the fall months and what families can do to stay prepared. As children return to school, weed pollen levels rise, and respiratory viruses become more common, asthma symptoms often worsen. Mendez will also share practical steps individuals, communities, and local leaders can take to improve asthma management, reduce emergency visits, and support those most at risk. The conversation offers timely information for anyone living with or caring for someone with asthma.