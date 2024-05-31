Why Manitowoc is a Great Summer Destination

Visit Manitowoc is the destination marketing organization for the City of Manitowoc. Courtney Hansen is the Director of Tourism, and she joins the show today to talk about why Manitowoc should be your summer destination! Manitowoc is just over an hour away from Milwaukee which makes it a quick getaway. It also is situated along the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan which allows for easy access to go kayaking, boating, and exploring the beautiful beaches.

Here's a few must-see events taking place in Manitowoc this summer:

Maritime Bay Bike Classic – June 16

4th on the Shore/Subfest – July 4

Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival – July 19-21

Music festivals – Metro Jam and Acoustic Fest

Lakeshore Balloon Glow – August 16

For more information on visiting Manitowoc and their great events, visit visitmanitowoc.com.