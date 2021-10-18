Why It's Important To Shop For Medicare Insurance

Kris Fiul and Deb Alpert are back from FHK Insurance to help break down the complicated process of shopping for a medicare plan. Kris explains that why some plans offer low to no cost monthly premiums, one plan over another may have benefits that could save you hundreds out of pocket expenses. The staff at FHK can help go over the multiple options available. The annual enrollment period runs through December 7th. FHK advisors are available at (414) 228-7555 or FHKinsurance.com