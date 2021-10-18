Kris Fiul and Deb Alpert are back from FHK Insurance to help break down the complicated process of shopping for a medicare plan. Kris explains that why some plans offer low to no cost monthly premiums, one plan over another may have benefits that could save you hundreds out of pocket expenses. The staff at FHK can help go over the multiple options available. The annual enrollment period runs through December 7th. FHK advisors are available at (414) 228-7555 or FHKinsurance.com
Why It's Important To Shop For Medicare Insurance
How to Shop for Medicare with FHK Insurance
Posted at 10:28 AM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 11:28:29-04
