Author of Blues to Blessings, Suzette, is back today to share 4 insights on why it can be good to let your child take a fall. She suggests that “helicopter parenting” sounds good because its overall intention is to protect the child, and to help him or her succeed in life. However, study after study consistently reports that children of helicopter parents lack good coping skills, and are more likely to experience anxiety, depression and low self-esteem. Suzette suggests when dealing with children to begin with the end in mind, resist the urge to jump in, allow a small fall today to prevent a costlier fall in the future and communicating the life lesson with them.

If you would like a copy of her book, look on Amazon Audible or visit Blues To Blessings.You can also follow Suzette on Instagram @bluestoblessings