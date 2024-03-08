Are you looking for a new destination for your next vacation? Well, Jessica O'Riley from Travel Iowa is here to tell you why Iowa is more than just a flyover state, and how it's taking travelers to new heights! Travel Iowa wants you to see Iowa from a different perspective by experiencing it through first-of-its-kind drone footage – aka: Iowa’s latest digital content series made in partnership with world-class drone pilot Jay Christensen, whose cinematography has previously caught the attention of brands from the NFL to Marvel. Featured in the new film series, Iowa City is a short 4-hour drive from Milwaukee, perfect for weekend getaways or summer vacations.

From The Chauncey complex to the Iowa River Corridor, Englert Theatre and Stanley Museum of Art, Iowa City is a community bursting at the seams with intriguing history and art-centric attractions that live up to its title of a UNESCO City of Literature. In Iowa, the opportunities are endless. Rest, relaxation, nature or family adventures, we’ve got it all.

To plan your next getaway, visit TravelIowa.com!

