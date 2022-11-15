Did you know being grateful for the good things in life and expressing appreciation to others is not just nice to do, but it is healthy, too? Positive psychology research shows that gratitude helps you feel more positive emotions and better deal with adversity, improves your health and builds stronger relationships with others. Research also shows that the more you make practicing gratitude routine, the more you will benefit. Thanksgiving is a great time to kick off incorporating a practice of gratitude into your daily life all year long. Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group is also a leadership expert and workplace culture consultant. She talks about why gratitude isn’t just for Thanksgiving.

For more information, go to Organizational Culture Consulting - Beth Ridley (ridleyconsultants.com)