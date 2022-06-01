Why go to Summer Camp at HAWS?

At HAWS, they're welcoming summer and it's time for camp! Don't worry, it's not too late to sign your 7-14 year old child for camp at HAWS! They still have a handful of sessions available, from their general Kids N Critters camps to Shutterbug, Science and Art camps. Plus, they're open two more weeks for their very popular Camp Gone to Dogs - a junior trainer camp!

The HAWS Director of Education, Heather Thomack, and HAWS Humane Education Manager, Megan Jahns, join us to discuss the different summer camps offered this summer. Participate in the bring a buddy try-it session and receive a $15 certificate towards camp registration. For more information, please visit HAWSpet.org/camp/

Pet Project is sponsored by Fleet Farm. Get the Guaranteed Lowest Prices on dog and cat food at Fleet Farm!

Visit FleetFarm.com for more information!