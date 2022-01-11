Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Why Food Sensitivity Testing Can Be Beneficial

Integrative Health & Wellness
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 11:43:56-05

Are food sensitivities holding you back from reaching your best health? It’s extremely difficult to pinpoint specific sensitivities which is why testing is beneficial and worthwhile. Owner of Integrative Health & Wellness & Nutritionist, Amanda Zagrodnik joined by fellow nutritionist, Katie Smyczek share their personal stories of food sensitivity and how testing allows you to take a proactive approach to addressing your health concerns.

Schedule your Free Consultation today by going to integrativewi.com or calling (262)298-0015.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019