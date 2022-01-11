Why Food Sensitivity Testing Can Be Beneficial

Are food sensitivities holding you back from reaching your best health? It’s extremely difficult to pinpoint specific sensitivities which is why testing is beneficial and worthwhile. Owner of Integrative Health & Wellness & Nutritionist, Amanda Zagrodnik joined by fellow nutritionist, Katie Smyczek share their personal stories of food sensitivity and how testing allows you to take a proactive approach to addressing your health concerns.

Schedule your Free Consultation today by going to integrativewi.com or calling (262)298-0015.