Why Donating Blood Is So Important

Survivor Abby Bar-Lev Wiley has teamed up with Versiti and Advocate Aurora Health to host the Heroes for Moms blood drive on Thursday, October 28. This blood drive is open to the public and aims to raise awareness about the need for blood, especially for individuals who require blood transfusions during childbirth. Abby will share her personal story.

To sign up or learn more click here. You can also make an appointment by calling

1-877-BE-A-HERO (1-877-232-4376)

Heroes for Moms Blood Drive

October 28, 2021, 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Jewish Community Center – Community Hall

6255 N Santa Monica Blvd.

Whitefish Bay, WI 53217

