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Why Do Business Owners Keep Avoiding Their Data?

Green Up Solutions
Why Do Business Owners Keep Avoiding Their Data?
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Many small business owners struggle to make sense of their data. They often avoid it due to a lack of understanding or confidence. Andy Weins and Lynn Corazzi, business owners and Fractional CFOs, introduce their latest book, Stop Avoiding Your Numbers: The Guide to Financial Confidence for Small Business Owners, designed to help both new and seasoned business owners better understand and use their data.

Stop Avoiding Your Numbers: The Guide to Financial Confidence for Small Business Owners will be available on Amazon starting March 24th.

Visit the website for more information.

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