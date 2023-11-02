Why Cremation Services are Essential

It's hard to lose a loved one and it can be almost as hard to find a good funeral home to help with the services that need to be taken care of. Jeff Kleczka, owner and funeral director, of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home wants to make sure you and your family are being taken care of in difficult times. They offer honest prices and transparency when it comes to funerals. These are thinks you shouldn't have to plan on your own, and they want to do everything they can to make the time easier for you.

Prasser-Kleckza has introduced Values Cremation services to provide detailed alternatives and a transparent process. These services include the Essential Cremation, the Simple Cremation, and the Enhanced Cremation. They also are here to discuss why Cremation is such a popular choice, what to look out for when talking to vendors, and more.

For more information, please visit their website at pkfuneralhomes.com, or visit their newly rennovated space, South Side Suburban Chapel, located at S. 27th Street.