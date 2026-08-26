Why Bringing Home a New Feline Friend May Be More Affordable Than You Think

If you've been thinking about adding a cat to your family, now may be the perfect time. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making adoption more accessible than ever with its longtime "Name Your Own Fee" program for adult cats.

Dan Miller joins us to explain how adopters can currently name their own fee for cats six months and older through August 31. While donations are encouraged to help offset the cost of care, families can take home a new feline companion regardless of their ability to contribute.

Every adopted cat comes spayed or neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready for a loving home. Dan also shares what to expect during the adoption process and why adult cats can make wonderful companions for families of all kinds.

For more information and to view available cats, visit https://www.wihumane.org/adopt