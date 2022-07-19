Why Belonging at Work Matters

All employees want to feel that they belong in the workplace. Creating a sense of belonging in the workplace results in greater on-the-job effort and high employee performance. Unfortunately, many workplaces have not focused enough on fostering a sense of belonging among employees. Beth Ridley, CEO of Ridley Consulting Group tells us what belonging at work looks like and how we can create this type of environment in the workplace.

