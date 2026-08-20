Why Avoiding Estate Planning Can Cost You More Later

Estate planning doesn’t have to be scary. Al Spiegel from Mclario Law Firm is her explaining why creating a will is a good estate plan and what probate is and how to avoid it.

Mclario Law Firm is made of a collaborative, diverse and highly-skilled team, representing families and small businesses in our communities and across the state of Wisconsin. They will successfully serve current and future generations with honest, high-quality legal representation.

For a a free consultation, contact Mclario firm at (262) 251-4210.

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