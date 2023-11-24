Why Audiobooks Are So Popular

Audiobook sales have seen double digit growth for more than a decade. A recentSpotify survey finds that over 70% of 18-34 year old are now listening to audiobooks. Xavier "X" Jernigan join us from Spotifyto talk about his trend. Audiobooks offer an entertaining, engaging way to finally get around to all the books you’ve always meant to read, a new way to experience the stories you already love and a great way to discover your next favorite book. Spotify recently announced that audiobooks will become available to Spotify Premium subscribers in the US, introducing tens of millions of new listeners to audiobooks.